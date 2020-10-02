Najwan Darwish’s Embrace is launching later this month:

Embrace is a new poetry collection being published as part of the Poetry Translation Centre’s (PTC’s) World Poets Series. In it, translations of Darwish’s work were made by Atef Alshaer with UK poet Paul Batchelor.

The launch of the new book — set for October 15 at 7 p.m. BST — will feature readings by Darwish and Alshaer, along with a discussion of the poems and the translation process with PTC commissioning editor Edward Doegar.

There are two ticket types available for the event: admission (£3) or admission with a preorder of Embrace (£9).

Darwish has published eight books in Arabic, and he has one collection of poems translated to English. His Nothing More to Lose, Englished by Kareem James Abu-Zeid and published by NYRB, was named as one of NPR’s best books of the year in 2014.

Alshaer is a Senior Lecturer in Arabic Studies at the University of Westminster and the author of Poetry and Politics in the Modern Arab World, among other works. He also writes and translates poetry and has been active translator for the Poetry Translation Centre since 2008.

Poems by Darwish, in English translation, on the PTC website:

Embrace, translated by Atef Alshaer with a PTC workshop

At a Poetry Festival, translated by Atef Alshaer with a PTC workshop

Escape!, translated by Atef Alshaer with a PTC workshop