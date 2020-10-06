The debut “Palestine Writes” festival — which was originally set for March 2020 and had to be postponed due to Covid-19 shutdowns — has been redesigned as a digital festival and is coming in December:

Tickets to the digital event begin at $10, and while the full program will be announced in November, the website promises events for children, panel discussions, music, workshops, poetry, cooking demonstrations, readings, and more.

Featured speakers include a variety of academics, poets, translators, novelists, performers, and activists, including: Angela Davis, Fady Joudah, Hala Alyan, Hanan Ashrawi, Huzama Habayeb, Ibrahim Nasrallah, Ibtisam Azem, Ibtisam Barakat, Marc Lamont Hill, Rafael Ziadah, Randa Jarrar, Taghreed Najjar, Susan Abulhawa, Shailja Patel, and many others.

What brings all these varied speakers and events together, according to organizers, is “the love of books and support of justice for Palestine. Our festival honors the many historic personalities who have walked this path before us, and showcases living voices celebrating Palestinian life, devoted to the belief that art challenges repression and creates bonds between Palestine and the rest of the world.”

According to the website, most of the sessions will be live. “The cooking demonstrations will be pre-recorded, but the chefs will be available to chat and answer questions as if it were live.”

The website also notes that the festival will also maintain its bazaar: “Books, Palestinian olive oil, tatreez, tote bags, jewelry, clothing, and other items will be available for purchase. Some festival swag can be purchased with ‘points.'”

Find out more at palestinewrites.org and get a ticket at palestinewrites.vfairs.com.