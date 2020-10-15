We are delighted to announce that the winners of the 2019 ArabLit Story Prize are Hadiya Hussein and Shakir Mustafa for “Tunnels”:

This year’s judges decided, after deliberation focused on translational approaches taken by the works on the five-story shortlist, to award the top prize to “Tunnels,” written by Iraqi author Hadiya Hussein and translated by Shakir Mustafa.

Hadiyya Hussein, an Iraqi writer currently living in Canada, published her first novel, Bint al-Khan, in 2001, shortly after she fled Iraq for Jordan. She has since brought out several short-story collections and around a dozen novels, including her 2003 novel Beyond Love, translated to English by Ikram Masmoudi and her 2014 novel Riyam and Kafa, longlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction. Her 2002 collection of short stories, And That’s Another Matter, was translated to Serbian.

As translator Shakir Mustafa writes, her prose is “concrete, carefully paced, and charged with subtle emotions. The characters she creates, especially women, perpetually struggle to call these passions their own and hence fulfillment in her works seems an elusive endeavor.”

Mustafa is a teaching professor of Arabic at Northeastern University who grew up in Iraq and taught at Mosul University for eleven years. He taught at Indiana University and Boston University from 1999 to 2008. His most recent book is Contemporary Iraqi Fiction: An Anthology (Syracuse, 2008; AUC 2009; paperback, 2018).

The judges particularly noted the symmetries between the Arabic story and its translation, how they echo one another.

This year’s judges were Lebanese novelist and short-story writer Hilal Chouman, Egyptian novelist and producer Donia Kamal, and 2019 ArabLit Story Prize winning translator Sawad Hussain.

“‘Tunnels,’” writes judge Donia Kamal, “is a story about loneliness and fear. The writer of this story illustrates the agony of isolation through the narrator’s purging and destruction of every item in her life that might serve as a reminder of the past. She attempts to connect with an Indian stranger, who she calls Sangam, to overcome the loss of a partner who has been kidnapped or abducted by an unnamed state force. There is an underlying tone of blame that goes along with an acknowledgment of collective fear shared by everyone in the city where she resides. An air of mystery hovers over the text, but what trumps even that is the fear and the cacophony of sounds that create an immersive, hostile world.”

The winning story receives a $500 prize, split between author and translator. All five stories from the 2020 shortlist will appear in the winter 2020 (DREAMS) issue of ArabLit Quarterly.

Tunnels

By Hadiya Hussein, translated by Shakir Mustafa

Nothing has really changed even though I had nearly empted the house of its contents. No oil paintings and water colors on the walls anymore, no closet, no bunk bed, no carpets, no gadgets. I sold them all for next to nothing. And I let go of all those little ebony and ivory souvenirs that Sanjam gave me. I got to know this man in New Delhi. Oh, and I got to all those love letters, sequenced according to date, and stuffed the stove with them. The anguished cries of vanishing souls and the pangs of passion that raged on the pages of those letters could not save them that harsh end. In my tiny house, I just had a bed, mattress, and a portable kerosene stove.

Still, nothing really changed. Things around me continue to move. The curtains flutter and the bed squeaks even when empty. The crackling, burning wood in the kitchen, and the water splash in the bathroom that vanishes when I rush to check the water tab.

**

That Sanjam comes to me in the middle of the night. He appears harsh and abrasive, even though he was polite during the entire India trip. I came back with good impressions of him and of the people there. He wanted me to go with him on a dream venture to the Himalayas, but I said thanks, I was heading back soon and I had no time for that kind of adventure. The day I left, he brought me a silk dress and a load of ivory and ebony crafts–elephant statuettes of all sizes and different Buddha figurines, and he took me to an open-air restaurant where I ate hot foods till I choked and my eyes filled with tears.

**

The Sanjam I left behind comes to me in the middle of the night whenever I wear that silk dress. I had to burn the dress to make him disappear, but he came back two nights later. I keep under my pillow a small flash light and when I directed the spot to his eyes, he shrieked and disappeared. I wondered why none of the neighbors heard that. As soon as he disappeared, things started moving around—the water splash in the bathroom, the dancing of utensils, the steam out of the teapot, the neighbor’s black cat helplessly meowing and scratching my window pane.

**

Mornings I work at a tourism company. Those who work there have serious demeanor and they rarely speak to each other. Not the case with clients, of course. Our boss, fat and popeyed, posts work notes at the entrance, and sometimes two lists of those who distinguished themselves, and those didn’t. Routine is religion, for the boss hates change, but we’re fine with that—we’re neither under or overpaid. In the evening, I return to my quiet house, which is no longer quiet at night since my return from India.

I open the window and look at the sleeping houses. Feeble light comes out of scattered windows in the overpowering darkness, and the distant stars in the sky do not seem to know what is happening on earth. The oppressive silence outside sharpens the commotion inside my house. I invoke all the sweet memories of the man I loved twenty years ago and who went under in the dungeons of the secret police. His features are soon overwhelmed by the deepening darkness and the turmoil in my house. No, I don’t blame him. If he had a chance to survive his torturers, he would have stopped this Indian man who keeps trying to seduce me when I’m in bed. I hang on the vanishing memories, the broken doors when they came to snatch him from our bed, the disemboweled closets, the mouth gag, the shackled limbs. They threw him inside a black car that pierced the city’s night.

**

The city has been asleep for ever. It has succumbed, folded in its pains and its fears and its wounds and went to sleep. Its sons have been disappearing in silence because everybody is afraid of everybody. Twenty years went by and my house nothing but an open grave for fresh corpses. Their moans arise from under my skin and my nails scratch till blood comes out. Nobody visits me during the day because the house is under watchful eyes. Those who dare talk to me keep darting careful looks right and left. At night, things come to life, and Sanjam’s seductive game begins. I hear the fast breathing, the panting, and I feel the warmth of the rough hands. I see the hungry looks, and the two agitated bodies are locked in a wrestling match that swings them in two different directions. We beg each other and then back into the body lock. I smell spices and hot peppers and biting cinnamons. I fall from bed screaming in sheer fear and he takes off and vanishes. I shudder and cry in broken, inaudible voice.

The Indian fell in love with me and asked me to marry him. I told him about the insurmountable wall separating us, and he begged and begged, “Religion is God’s business, but love is for all.”

**

I went back to work four days after I returned. I wrote a five-page report on my tour in India but I left Sanjam out of it. My co-workers seem to mistrust me, or to eye me with unreasonable bewilderment. Too many files were on my desk, and I thought of suggesting to the boss to work on them at home. When I saw him, I thanked him first for including me in the India delegation. What a break was that for one suffocating at work and at home! I had to thank him for breaking my confinement. I put the report on his desk and felt possessed by an urge to tell him about what happened and continues to happen to me, but his looks were not encouraging. He started reading the report, his eyebrows tightly drawn, his lips pursed. He looked at me once and went back to reading, then a few interested looks. When he finished, his lips barely moved, but I heard him say, “India is a beautiful country. We’ll send you back there.”

**

That day I didn’t return home. I went back to my office when I left the boss’s and started putting the dusty files in some order. A tall, good looking man with blue eyes came in, and two other men followed him. I couldn’t see their faces well, and perhaps they had no faces. He motioned me to follow him and I didn’t object. I got into a white car parked at the entrance to the company and sat in the back between the two followers. He got into the driver’s seat and the car took off madly as if it were fleeing earth. Then the roar of a plane pierced my head. Perhaps I was on my way to the Himalayas, and if I were to see Sanjam again, I’ll ask him to stop all his lewd moves.

**

I didn’t see Sanjam. Where they put me, things were moving all the time and the bed squeaked all night. Stuff was scattered all over the place and voices came out of the corners. The water splash, the crackling, burning wood, the meowing cat scratching the window pane. Then a shadow pushed the room door open and approached slowly. When it switched the lights on, I saw a tall man with blue eyes holding out chocolate pieces. When he got closer, his breath didn’t smell of spices or hot peppers or cinnamon. The Himalayas were receding, replaced by endless tunnels where I was led by a silent man. I heard nothing but his footsteps. He gave my hand a gentle squeeze and let me into a small room. He left me there by myself and all I heard was his footsteps, tick, tick, tick, tick.

أنفاق

لا شيء تبدل أبداً برغم أنني أفرغت البيت من محتوياته.. الحيطان فارغة من اللوحات الزيتية والمائية، خزانة الملابس وسرير النوم المزدوج والسجاد والكهربائيات بعتها شيئاً فشيئاً بثمن بخس، تخلصت من التحف الصغيرة المصنوعة من خشب الأبنوس والعاج التي أهداني إياها رجل يدعى سنجام تعرفت عليه في نيودلهي.. وكذلك رسائل الحب المنسقة بحسب تواريخها، وضعتها داخل الموقد وأطعمتها النار فسمعت أرواحاً تستغيث، لم يشفع لها،تلك الرسائل، كل ذاك العشق الذي انهمر على أوراقها مثل شلالات صافية وصاخبة.. لم يعد لدي في بيتي الصغير غير سرير وفراش وطباخ يعمل بالنفط يمكنني حمله من مكان الى آخر.

ومع ذلك لا شيء تغير.. الأشياء من حولي تتحرك.. الستائر تهتز، السرير يئز حتى لو لم أنم عليه.. طقطقات خشب يحترق في المطبخ.. طرطشات ماء في الحمام، أهرع لأتأكد من إغلاق الحنفية، ما إن أفتح الباب حتى يتلاشى الصوت.

**

الرجل الهندي الذي يدعى سنجام يراودني عند انتصاف الليل، يبدو قاسياً وعنيفاً، مع أنه كان مهذباً معي طيلة أيام الرحلة التي عدت منها بذكرى طيبة عنه وعن الناس في ذلك البلد.. كان قد عرض عليّ مغامرة خرافية الى جبال الهملايا، شكرته ورفضت العرض، عليّ أن أعود فأيام الإيفاد لا تتسع لهكذا مغامرة.. وفي آخر يوم حمل إليّ تحفاً لفيلة بأحجام مختلفة مصنوعة من خشب الأبنوس، وأخرى لآلهة بوذية من العاج، وثوباً حريرياً، واصطحبني الى مطعم مكشوف تناولنا فيه مأكولات حارة، وشرقت حتى دمعت عيناي.

**

سنجام الذي تركته هناك يراودني عند انتصاف الليل كلما ارتديت الثوب الحريري، وقد اختفى شبحه حالما أحرقت الثوب، إلا أنه عاد بعد ليلتين،واهتديت الى إشعال الضوء نحو عينيه من بطارية صغيرة أدسها تحت الوسادة، ما إن يهاجمه الضوء حتى يختفي مصحوباً بصرخة يطلقها مدوية فأعجب كيف لا يسمعها الجيران.. وما إن يختفي حتى تبدأ الأشياء بالتحرك،يطرطش الماء في الحمام، تقرقع الأواني، يخرج البخار من دورق الشاي، تموء قطة الجيران السوداء بصوت مجروح وتخربش على زجاج نافذتي.

**

صباحاً أعمل بشركة سياحية.. وجوه الموظفين صارمة وكلامهم قليل فيما بينهم- يتغير الحال مع الزبائن- كذلك المدير السمين ذو العينين الجاحظتين، إنه يصدر التعليمات مكتوبة على لوحة الإعلانات في مدخل الشركة، ونجد أسماءنا في بعض الأحيان ضمن قوائم المتميزين أو المغضوب عليهم.. العمل يسير على وتيرة واحدة فالمدير لا يحب التغيير، لكننا راضون مطمئنون.. لا نأخذ أكثر مما نستحق ولا نعطي أقل مما يستحق الآخرون.. أعود بعدها الى البيت.. البيت الصامت الذي لم يعد صامتاً في الليل منذ عودتي من الهند.

أفتح النافذة وأنظر الى البيوت الهاجعة.. ظلمة ممتدة وضوء شحيح في بعض النوافذ.. نجوم السماء البعيدة لا تدري ما يحدث على الأرض.. صمت ثقيل خارج الجدران وضجة متواصلة في بيتي.. أستعين بكل الذكريات الحلوة للرجل الذي أحببته، والذي غيبته السجون السرية منذ عشرين عاماً، غير أن ملامحه تغيب، تزيحها الأشياء التي تصخب دون هوادة وتمتصها العتمة،أعذره، لو كانت لديه القدرة على حماية نفسه من جلاديه لتمكن من ردع الرجل الهندي الذي يراودني عن نفسي كلما آويت الى النوم.. ألملم خيوط الذكرى، حين انتزعوه من الفراش كسروا الأبواب وبعثروا الخزانات، كمّموا فمه، شدوا وثاقه، ورموه في سيارة سوداء شقت ليل المدينة.

**

المدينة نامت منذ زمن بعيد.. نامت على أوجاعها وخضوعها، وخوفها وجروحها، وصمتت على غياب أبنائها.. الكل يخاف من الكل، وها قد مضت عشرون سنة.. بيتي قبر مفتوح لجثث طرية، يخرج أنينها من تحت جلدي فأهرشه بأظافري حتى يدمي.. لا أحد يزورني في النهار، بيتي مرصود ومحاصر، وإذا ما اضطر أحد للحديث معي فإنه يتفقد الزوايا بعينين حذرتين، وفي الليل تدب الحركة في الأشياء ويراودني سنجام..أسمع لهاث أنفاسه وتلاحقها، أحس حرارة يديه الخشنتين، أرى نظراته الجائعة، يحتدم الجسدان المضطربان، يتصارعان، يندفعان باتجاهين مختلفين، كلانا يتضرع للآخر، يعودان للالتحام.. أشم رائحة بهارات وفلفل حار وقرفة لاذعة.. أسقط من السرير صارخة بجزع فيهرب ويتلاشى.. أرتجف وأبكي بصمت أو بصوت مجرّح.

تولّه الهندي بي.. طلب الزواج مني.. قلت له إن بيني وبينه سداً منيعاً.. قال بتوسّل: الدين لله والحب للجميع.

**

باشرت العمل بعد أربعة أيام من عودتي.. أعددت تقريراً بخمس صفحات عن مشاهداتي- شطبت منه علاقتي بسنجام- الموظفون ينظرون إليّ بريبة،بعضهم بدهشة غير مبررة.. على طاولة مكتبي ملفات كثيرة وجدتُ صعوبة في إكمالها.. قررت أن أقترح على المدير أخذها الى البيت، ورأيت قبل أن أدخل في موضوع الملفات أن أشكره على التفاتته بإدراج اسمي ضمن الوفد الذي زار الهند، أنا المحاصرة في البيت وفي العمل.. أبديت امتناني لفك هذا الحصار.. وضعت التقرير على طاولته، وفي هذه اللحظة انتابتني رغبة للبوح بما حدث ويحدث لي ، إلا أن نظرات المدير لم تشجعني على ذلك.. راح يقرأ التقرير، عقد ما بين حاجبيه، زمّ شفتيه وحدّق بي، ثم عاد ليقرأ.. ومن حين لآخر يرمقني بدهشة.. وما إن انتهى حتى تحركت شفتاه وسمعته يقول: الهند بلد جميل.. سنعيدك إليه.

**

لم أعد الى بيتي في ذلك اليوم… كنت قد غادرت غرفة المدير ودخلت مكتبي أنظم الملفات المغبرة، وإذا برجل فارع الطول جميل الوجه أزرق العينين،يتبعه رجلان لم أتبين ملامحهما في تلك اللحظة، أو انهما بلا ملامح.. أشار لي أن أتبعه فلم أعترض.. ركبت سيارة بيضاء كانت تقف عند باب الدائرة.. جلست في المقعد الخلفي بين الرجلين التابعين، فيما قاد هو السيارة وانطلقت بسرعة عجيبة كأنها تفر من الأرض.. وسمعت أثناء ذلكهدير طائرة يخترق رأسي.. ربما سأمضي الى جبال الهملايا، وإذا ما رأيت سنجام ثانية سأطلب منه أن يكف عن أفعاله الشنيعة.

**

لم أر سنجام.. الأشياء تتحرك في المكان الذي وضعوني فيه.. سرير يئز طوال الليل وأشياء مبعثرة حولي.. أصوات تنطلق من الزوايا.. طرطشات ماء.. طقطقات خشب يحترق.. صراخ قطة تضرب الزجاج وتموء بصوت مشروخ وشبح يدفع باب الغرفة ويتقدم نحوي ببطء، يضغط زر الإنارة فأرى رجلاً طويل القامة أزرق العينين، يحمل قطع الشوكولاته ويقترب، أنفاسه تقترب،ليس فيها طعم البهارات ولا الفلفل الحار ولا القرفة اللاذعة.. جبال الهملايا تنأى، وتحل محلها أنفاق لا نهاية لها، يقودني الرجل صامتاً إلا من وقع خطواته.. يضغط على أصابعي برفق، يدخلني غرفة ضيقة، يتركني وحدي ويمضي، أسمع وقع خطواته… طق.. طق.. طق..ط…ق.