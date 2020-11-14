The English translation of Sonia Nimr’s Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands will be available from Interlink Books on November 24:

The novel, translated by ArabLit editor M Lynx Qualey, won the 2014 Etisalat Prize for Arabic Children’s Literature, in the Young Adult category, and is an all-ages historical fantasy adventure. Its hero, Qamar, is born as her parents are journeying to a small mountain village in Palestine, where they live on the outskirts of town, not accepted by her father’s relatives.

Qamar grows up among books — one book in particular, Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands — and sets off on a series of nested adventures, one spooling into the next, in an Ibn Battuta-esque adventure-within-an-adventure through medieval Palestine, Egypt, Morocco, Andalusia, Genoa, Abyssinia, India, the Maldives, and Yemen.

Sonia Nimr is a multi-award-winning author and nominee for the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award who weaves together contemporary stories with folklore for readers of all ages.

