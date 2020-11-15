Cornell’s Institute for Comparative Modernities is open for applications to their Global South translation grants through December 10, 2020:

They write:

Cornell University’s Institute for Comparative Modernities welcomes applications from translators for a grant of up to $5000 to complete translations of works from the Global South (Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, etc) into English. This is a non-resident, remote fellowship designed to allow the recipient to complete the work outside of Cornell University. The awards will range from $1000 to $5000, depending on the scope of the project. Selected works may be retranslations of old, classic texts, or previously untranslated works, collections of poetry, prose, or critical theory. The project may be a work-in-process, or a new project manageable within the scope of the award.

Cornell University’s Institute for Comparative Modernities (ICM) addresses the transnational scope of the modern in its multifarious articulations with capitalism and colonialism, and their legacies. With an emphasis on developments outside the historical West, it promotes the study of artistic, intellectual and social movements attending formations of the modern. Crucial to the ICM’s mission is inquiry into epistemologies and paradigms emerging from societies and spaces beyond the West. See other ICM publication projects here.