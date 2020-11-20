In the new issue of Seedings magazine, if you haven’t yet seen it, you will find translations of work by Syrian poet Saniyah Saleh, Egyptian poet Mohab Nasr, and Moroccan poet Mohammed Khaïr-Eddine:

The magazine also includes a gallery of artwork by Kuwaiti artist Omar al-Nakib.

The issue has perhaps the most of Saniya Saleh’s work that has ever appeared, in translation, in one place. The mini-collection, translated by Robin Moger, begins with “The Sadness of the Sparrows,” a poem built of eleven sections of varying lengths. It is a poem of beautiful despair, where sparrows are continuously trying to find a way to face the world, free.

Mohab Nasr’s section, also tr. Moger, begins with a poem singing to the sea, “Andira,” “in her ears the sound / of a wave coming in / from somewhere[.]”

Khaïr-Eddine’s riotous section begins with “Swing Plow,” “thoroughly delirious.”

Find all the poems online:

Mohab Nasr, Five Poems (translated by Robin Moger)

Saniya Saleh, Seven Poems (Translated by Robin Moger)

Mohammed Khaïr-Eddine, Four Poems (translated by Jake Syersak)