The adaptation of the Egyptian writer Ahmed Khaled Tawfik’s hugely popular horror/fantasy series into the Netflix show Paranormal has excited and in some cases disappointed the writer’s avid fan base:

Ursula Lindsey and M Lynx Qualey talk about the show on Episode 60: “Paranormal.

Art by Ahmed Raafat, shared with permission

Show notes: 

Here is the trailer for Netflix’s Paranormal series, and an article about Tawfik, a hugely prolific writer of sci-fi, horror and fantasy stories who passed away in 2018. 

We discuss this review by Ahmed Dia Dardir on the site 7iber and this one by Osama Youssef on MadaMasr. 

We also mention Tawfik’s novel Utopia, the only one of his books to have been translated into English so far, by Chip Rossetti.

Also read:

Ahmed Al-Mahdi: ‘Paranormal Will Always Have a Special Place in My Heart’ 

Mohammed Said Hjiouij: Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, ‘Genius’ 

Emad El-Din Aysha: Birthing the Ugly Hero: Dr. Refaat Ismail

