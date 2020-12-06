Through December 28, 2020, the Arkansas International is looking for submissions for their Arkansas Intergalactic, an “exploration of the futuristic and otherworldly”:

They write:

For this themed issue we’re looking for science fiction and speculative work of all genres. Send us your weird, your uncanny, your utopic or dystopic — it just might find a home in our pages. We welcome previously unpublished, unsolicited submissions of fiction, poetry, essays, comics, and works in translation from both established and emerging voices.

They are looking for “prose submissions of up to 8,000 words, poem packets of up to five poems, and ask that excerpts from longer works be self-contained,” adding that submissions fo translated texts “must include a copy of the original text” and that, if a work isn’t in the public domain, then “translators should identify the rights holder and obtain a statement that the rights to publish an English translation are available.”

Payment, they write, will be $20 a printed page (capped at $250) and copies of the journal.