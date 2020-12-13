The acclaimed speculative-fiction magazine Strange Horizons is now accepting fiction submissions for their Palestinian special issue, to be edited by Rasha Abdulhadi and Basma Ghalayini and published at the end of March 2021:

They write:

We are open for submissions from now until January 31, 2021. Don’t wait till the end to send your work! For poetry, non-fiction, reviews, or art, please contact those departments directly and mention in your coverletter that you would like to be considered for the Palestinian Special issue. To contact other departments, please use this list of contact information and general guidelines. The issue is focused on speculative fiction by Palestinian writers, wherever they live. This includes Palestinian people from or living in the West Bank, Gaza, in refugee camps, and in diaspora. We welcome work from people who live at the intersections of multiple cultures, languages, and identities, including people with Palestinian heritage living around the world. We especially welcome work by writers who are also Black, Indigenous, trans, queer, in disability community, and of marginalized genders and sexualities.

They are looking for speculative fiction writ large, including “science fiction, fantasy, horror, surrealism, weird, interstitial, hybrid, etc” with an upper limit of 6,000 words.

They further note that, if authors are sending untranslated original text in Arabic or English, you are not required to include a translation. Reprints are acceptable.

Find more about the submissions call:

…at the Strange Horizons website.

Also, in Arabic:

دعوة الطلبات للمشاركة بعدد خاص بفلسطين