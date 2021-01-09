The winners and runners-up of the inaugural Barjeel Poetry Prize — twelve in all — appeared this week on the Beirut-based magazine Rusted Radishes:

The poems — written in English and Arabic, by teens and adults from around the world — each respond to select works from the Barjeel Art Foundation collection.

The poems are currently being translated from Arabic to English, and from English to Arabic, and will be found — among other places — hanging alongside the works that inspired them at the Barjeel Art Foundation gallery.

Read all twelve poems at rustedradishes.com.

