Hazine is looking for pitches by January 22 — although deadlines for finished pieces are flexible — for a series on “the digital world and art from the Mashriq, the Maghreb, Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Turkey, or Iran“:

They write:

Why have many artists chosen the digital sphere to represent their artwork? How has it impacted the appearance of their work and the meanings conveyed? Hazine is seeking 3-4 pieces on the digital world and art from the Mashriq, the Maghreb, Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Turkey, or Iran. If you’re an artist, tell us what drives you to employ digital tools in your artwork and how these tools influence your work? Have you collaborated with other artists online? If you’re a consumer of art, how has viewing art online changed your relationship with it? Does it change the nature of consumption? Send pitches to hazineblog[at]gmail.com by Friday, January 22, 2021.

Pitches should be short — no longer than 300 words — and can be in either English or Arabic. They’re also looking for a few lines of biographical data.

They add that they’re “open to different forms of style as we expand this category of the site but do have a look at the essays we’ve run previously, like this one on typography and this one on archivy, because they demonstrate what we’re really looking for: a strong point of view.”

Finished essays will be around 2000, and they will pay a fee of $100US.

For more, visit hazine.info/call-for-pitches-دعوة-لكتابة-المقالات/.