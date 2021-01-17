The literature-in-translation powerhouse Words Without Borders is looking for a remote part-time communications intern:

They write:

Words Without Borders (WWB) seeks a creative and highly organized intern for the spring of 2021. Working closely with our communications and editorial teams, the intern will assist in the promotion of our monthly online magazine of international literature. They may also have opportunities to assist in our public events, education programs, and editorial work. This is a great opportunity for an individual interested in developing digital communications skills and gaining experience in publishing. No prior experience in the field is required.

Although candidates don’t need to live in any particular place, they do need to be available during work hours in EST.

The internship, which offers a stipend of $200 per week, requires a commitment of sixteen hours a week over the course of three months.

Those interested in applying should send a cover letter, résumé, and a writing sample of 250–500 words to jobs@wordswithoutborders.org with “Intern” in the subject line.

More at the WWB website.