The Arabic Translation Mentoring Programme from New Writing North will support “emerging Arabic<>English translators with a 9-month professional development programme.” Applications are open now:

This British Council-funded project will support four translators: two working from Arabic to English, and two working from English to Arabic. According to organizers, “Each translator will work alongside an experienced translator mentor, collaborate with a writer, become part of a peer network and attend professional development sessions. The programme has a strong emphasis on creative collaboration and the sharing of practice.”

The program is set to begin in March 2021 and complete in November 2021, with mentoring activities “spread evenly during that time.”

In addition to mentoring support and professional-development workshops, the mentees will also receive a bursary of £1300.

Applications must be made via Submittable; they are due February 11, 2021. More information is available on the New Writing North website.