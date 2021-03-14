An issue of The Margins called I Want Sky — celebrating Sarah Hegazy and queer SWANA life — is seeking submissions:

For this special issue of The Margins, guest-edited by Mariam Bazeed organizers are inviting “submissions honoring Sarah Hegazy’s one irreplaceable life, and the lives of all LGBTQ+ Arabs and people of the SWANA region and its diaspora, and, too often, the risk inherent in their visibility.”

They are looking for “essays, poetry, short fiction, songs, comic strips, all forms of hybrid work, and submissions that queer any/all of these genres.”

The deadline has been expended to March 18; more details at Submittable.

*

Also seeking submissions is Afkar, a student-run journal. They’re looking for research papers and book reviews in English and Arabic:

The editorial board at Afkar is excited to announce the Call for Papers for the third issue of Afkar: The Undergraduate Journal of Middle East Studies. The deadline for submission is June 1, 2021. Afkar is an international, peer-reviewed, and student-run academic journal focusing on the study of politics, history, culture, and society in the Middle East and North Africa.1 The journal offers undergraduate students an interdisciplinary platform to publish their academic work and welcomes manuscripts from a wide range of fields within the humanities and social sciences, including history, political science, anthropology, sociology, gender studies, literature, art history, religious studies, and geography.

Find more about Afkar at their website.