The Spring 2021 issue of ArabLit Quarterly — with voices moist and cricketlike, stirring and gritty, ploverlike and tremulous — is available today in print and e-form:

PRINT editions are available via Amazon (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, and elsewhere), while e-copies are available as PDF or EPUB via Gumroad. You can also subscribe on Exact Editions (as an individual or institution) and become a subscriber and supporter on Patreon.

This issue, which was guest-edited by Karim Zidan, brings together essays and art about music from the 9th century through the 21st. It features songbooks, short stories, poetry, essays, reflections, a dictionary feature, photographs, a playlist, a recipe, and a graphic novel by Zahra Marwan that goes on a song-filled journey between New Mexico, Mecca, and Kuwait.

As always, the work ranges over eras, and includes 10th-century poetry by the polymath Kushajim, in translation by Salma Harland; a look at music and the Divine from Esme L.K. Partridge; a journey through Palestinian resistance folk music with Shaimaa Abulebda; a brief look at the social lives of songbooks from with Nicholas Mangialardi; and contemporary short stories and poetry by authors from Sudan, Libya, Egypt, Palestine, Lebanon, and Iraq.

We’re also experimenting, this issue, with offering prints, shirts, pillows, and more of a few pieces of art from the issue, including the image of Umm Kulthum from our table of contents, below.

As always, anyone who cannot afford the magazine but wants the e-issue can contact us at info@arablit.org; no explanation is necessary.