The Arabic Philologies project is calling for applications for their 2021 online summer school:

This year’s summer school “In Search of the Reader: New Approaches to Practices, Functions and Histories of Reading in Arabic Literature, Arts, Media and Culture” will take place online August 16–20, 2021.

The organizers write:

The summer school project “Arabische Philologien im Blickwechsel / نحو دراسات عربية برؤى متعددة ” has a twofold agenda: to facilitate the systematic exchange of perspectives and experiences between scholars based in the West and in the Arab world, and to foster the use of Arabic as an academic language. Addressing young scholars (PhD students, postdocs) in the field of Arabic literary and cultural studies based in Germany and other European countries and the Arab world, it provides them the opportunity to present their own research in an international academic context, to discuss current, innovative approaches to Arabic philology, literature and culture, and to practice the respective foreign language (English or Arabic).

This year’s summer school seeks to bring together junior and senior scholars from universities in Germany, Europe, and the Arab world working in the field of Arabic literary and cultural studies, both classic and modern, in a wide sense (including arts, history, philosophy etc.) in order to discuss topics, methodologies, and theories related to readers, readership and reading practices in Arabic literature, arts, media and culture.

Applications must include

an abstract of your research project (3−5 pages, including a passage related to the summer school’s thematic focus, i.e. readers and reading practices), in English or Arabic,

a short letter of motivation,

a short CV,

and the names of two academic references,

mailed in one single pdf file to arabic-philologies@agya.info by April 30, 2021.

Additional information as well as the CfA can be found at their website.