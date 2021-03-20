A few upcoming events, through the end of March:

March 21

Adabiyat Book Club discusses Leila Aboulela’s The Kindness of Enemies. More here.

March 23

A conversation with Salman Abu Sitta, author of Mapping My Return: A Palestinian Memoir (AUC Press, 2016), and Alessandro Columbu, lecturer in Arabic languages and cultures, University of Westminster. Abu Sitta will recount his story growing up in pre-Nakba Palestine, as well as his journey to become one of the most respected figures among Palestinian activists through the Palestine Land Society project. Register here.

The AUC Center of Translation Studies will host an online lecture titled “Sociology of Translation: Shakespeare in Arabic,” by Sameh Hanna, Translation Consultant, United Bible Societies. Register here.

March 24

On March 24 the student-run Arabic Lecture Series at NYU’s Kevorkian Center will host an event with scholar, poet and translator Mona Kareem, titled “على أطلال الأدب القومي: عن أدب يكتبه الغرباء” (On the Ruins of National Literature: Literature Written by Outsiders). More here.

March 25

On March 25, in honor of ten years of publishing and cultivating new voices, please join The Common‘s special events team for an evening devoted to emerging talents! Celebrate with poets and prose writers Ama Codjoe, Sara Elkamel, LaToya Faulk, Ben Shattuck, Angela Qian, and Ghassan Zeineddine. Register for the event, hosted by Tess Taylor, Katherine Vaz, and JinJin Xu, here.

March 26

Poet Najwan Darwish will be discussing his new collection of poetry Exhausted on the Cross in a discussion moderated by Founder and Director of the Cheuse Center, Matthew Davis. Register in advance here.

March 27

@ARCENational will host “Zikra: Remembering ‘Abd al-Halim Hafiz,” a presentation by Dr. Nicholas Mangialardi on the singer’s musical legacy & live performance of ‘Abd al-Halim hits by Egyptian jazz band. More here.

March 29

Join Dr. Rita Sakr and Reema Hassan (Maynooth University, English Department) for a conversation with writer Hassan Blasim on Literature, Displacement, and Resistance. Register here.

March 31

“Arabic Literary Prose, Adab Literature, and the Formation of Islamicate Imperial Culture” with Ahmed H. al-Rahim. From organizers: “This lecture, based on a chapter in the forthcoming The Cambridge History of World Literature, traces the rise of Arabic prose in the context of empire building and translation of Middle Persian and Graeco-Hellenic literature that transformed Arabic into a literary index of civilizational interconnectivity (with ancient Greece, Persia, Sogdia, and India) and thus into a language of world literature.”