The University of Arkansas Press is calling for submissions for the 2022 Etel Adnan Poetry Prize:

They write:

Though poets of Arab heritage have been writing in English for more than a century, little attention had been paid to these poets as a community. Every year the University of Arkansas Press together with the Radius of Arab American Writers accepts submissions for the Etel Adnan Poetry Series and awards the $1,000 Etel Adnan Poetry Prize to a first or second book of poetry, in English, by a writer of Arab heritage. Since its founding in 1996 the Radius of Arab American Writers has celebrated and fostered the writings and writers that make up the vibrant and diverse Arab American community; and the University of Arkansas Press has long been committed to publishing diverse kinds of poetry by a diversity of poets. The series editors are Hayan Charara and Fady Joudah, and the prize is named in honor of the world-renowned poet, novelist, essayist, and artist Etel Adnan.

The winning manuscript will be published by the University of Arkansas Press.

Among the requirements for submission are the following:

Only first or second full-length books of poetry may be submitted.

Manuscripts must be between forty-eight and ninety pages.

Work in translation is not accepted.

No more than one manuscript per author, no more than one author per manuscript

Manuscripts must be submitted via their website by April 15, 2021.

*

The Institut Français is calling for applications for their program ‘NAFAS’:

They are offering residencies in France to 100 Lebanese creative artists and arts professionals via an emergency programme entitled “NAFAS” with the aim of providing the recipients with a “breathing space”. Established as well as emerging artists are encouraged to apply for these three-month residencies which will be hosted by one of a list of designated structures in six French regions.

To apply, artists and arts professionals who have been living in Lebanon for at least five years must submit, by April 30:

a residency project relevant to the chosen host structures (maximum 5 pages);

a folder of work / portfolio;

a curriculum vitae;

a sworn statement certifying that the work presented is the applicant’s own.

The programme will cover the cost of a return ticket (Lebanon-France-Lebanon), a living allowance of €1,000 per month, and visa and insurance costs.

Please find more information on the program and the mode of application at the website of the Institut Français.