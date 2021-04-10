A few upcoming online events:

April 10

Join the Palestinian Youth Movement on April 10th at 2pm EST for the 5th annual Ghassan Kanafani Resistance Arts Scholarship Anthology: Letters to Mustafa. The event features the scholarship winners and other notable artists including Dareen Tatour Hala Ayyad. Register here.

April 14

The Khayrallah Center for Lebanese Diaspora Studies is hosting a a conversation with award-winning Lebanese American writer Rabih Alameddine, the author of I, the Divine, The Hakawati, An Unnecessary Woman and other books. Find more info here and register here.

The Hagop Kevorkian Center and the Department of Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies at NYU kindly invite you to join us on April 14 at 12:30pm NYC / 6:30pm Sudan for the final event in this semester’s Arabic Lecture Series: “The Voice of Women is Revolution: Ongoing Activism in Sudan.” More info here, register here.

Join the St. Louis Community College for a conversation with Palestinian American writer Susan Muaddi Darraj on April 14, 11am GMT-5 where she will discuss her short stories, books and journey as a writer. Join the stream at their website (no registration required).

Later in April

April 20

Join Mikey Muhanna as he interviews novelist Susan Abulhawa for the afikra Conversations series on April 20. More info and RSVP here.

April 23 & 24

Goethe Institute is hosting a free online “Bias and Translation Workshop for Translators” over two days, 10 am to 3.30pm CET. Find more info here and register here.

April 25

Adabiyat Book Club will discuss Hanan al-Shaykh’s The Locust and the Bird: My Mother’s Story on April 25 at 1 pm EST. More here.

April 26

Join Sawad Hussain, Anton Hur and Somrita Ganguly at the opening panel of University of Nottingham’s digital symposium “Supplying Translation” on April 26, 9:45am BST. Find more info as well as the whole program and registration links here.

April 27

Join Mikey Muhanna as he interviews writer and translator Mona Kareem for the afikra Conversations series on April 27. More info and RSVP here.

Ala Younis and Maha Mamoun will be talking with art historian Hala Auji about “Kayfa ta: On Shapeshifting Texts and Other Publishing Tactics”, the first session in a new series on “Histories and Archives of Arabic Publishing” co-hosted by the British Library and Murray Edwards College, University of Cambridge. Find more information about this event and the whole series at their website and register here.

April 29

Join the Arab British Centre and Saqi Books on April 29, 6 pm BST for the online launch of We Wrote in Symbols, a new collection of writing on love and lust by Arab women writers, edited by Selma Dabbagh. Speakers will include Selma Dabbagh, Yasmine Seale, Hanan al-Shaykh and more! Find more information here and register here.

April 31

“Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Women in Translation in Dialogue“: Join Translation@Warwick on Friday 30 April from 1 pm to 5:15 pm (GMT+1) for a half day of readings and discussion with translators and publishers. Register here.