The new issue of The Common, their 21st, features nine stories from Morocco, in translation, as well as Moroccan art from the Hindiyeh Museum of Art in Jordan:

They’ll be having a virtual Issue 21 launch party on May 6 at 7 pm EDT. Night owls and those in adjacent time zones can join the event, which will feature readings by Sasha Hemon, Celeste Mohammed, Abdelaziz Errachidi, and Nariman Youssef, followed by a conversation with editor Jen Acker.

In the meantime, read:

“The Seventh” by Mohamed Zafzaf (Translated by Alice Guthrie)

“A Hot Day” by Abdelmajid Haouasse (Translated by Nashwa Gowanlock)

“The City’s Pantaloons” by Abdel-Latif Al-Idrissi (Translated by Nariman Youssef)

“Heaven’s Hand” by Latifa Labsir (Translated by Alice Guthrie)

“The Cripple Gets Married” by Ahmed Bouzfour (Translated by Nashwa Gowanlock)

“Adam’s Apple” by Latifa Baqa (Translated by Nariman Youssef)

“Lousy” by Malika Moustadraf (Translated by Alice Guthrie)

“Two Stories” by Fatima Zohra Rghioui (Translated by Nashwa Gowanlock)

“The Ache of the Sands” by Abadelaziz Errachidi (Translated by Nariman Youssef)