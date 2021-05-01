A few upcoming online events:

May 5

On May 5 at 8 p.m. UTC+02 Chihab El Khachab, author of Making Film in Egypt: How Labor, Technology, and Mediation Shape the Industry (@AUCPress, 2021) will speak in Arabic about his book. Event hosted by Cairo Institute of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Registration on Facebook.

May 6

On May 6th at 7pm EDT, join The Common for the virtual launch of Issue 21, with a special portfolio of work from Morocco. Contributors Aleksandar Hemon, Celeste Mohammed, Abdelaziz Errachidi, and translator Nariman Youssef will join from all around the world for brief readings, followed by conversation about place, culture, and translation, hosted by the magazine’s editor in chief Jennifer Acker. Find more info about the event and participants here and register here.

May 7

Join Tarek El-Ariss, Harris Feinsod and Margaret Litvin as they discuss Rebecca Johnson’s new book Stranger Fictions: A History of the Novel in Arabic Translation on May 7 at 12 pm CDT. Register here.

Later in May:

May 11

For the second session in the new series on “Histories and Archives of Arabic Publishing” co-hosted by the British Library and Murray Edwards College, University of Cambridge, Huda Smitshuijzen AbiFarès will give a talk on “The Arabic Design Library: Alternative Narratives from the Arab World”. She will be joined by Moe Elhosseiny who will speak on “Arabic Cover Design Archive: Digital Archives as Design Activism.” Find more information about this event and the whole series at their website and register here.

May 15

Join the Transnational Literature Series at Brookline Booksmith for a virtual Nakba Day event with poet Najwan Darwish and translator Kareem James Abu-Zeid to discuss Darwish’s second book, Exhausted on the Cross. They’ll be in conversation with writer Nathalie Handal. Find more information here and register here.

May 17

Emma Ramadan, recent winner of the PEN Translation Prize for her translation of Abdellah Taïa’s A Country for Dying, and translator from Spanish, Sophie Hughes, will be talking about “Translating Excess”, specifically translating slang, profanity, and other such registers of language on May 17, 12pm MST (6pm GMT). Register via Zoom here.

May 20

The MENAWA Reading Group will discuss their May read A Woman Is No Man by Etaf Rum. Join them via Zoom: Meeting ID 727 2975 3204 Passcode 277417 and find out more on their Twitter account.

May 25

For the third session in the series on “Histories and Archives of Arabic Publishing” on May 25 at 5pm BST, Zeina Maasri, senior lecturer in the School of Humanities at the University of Brighton, will speak alongside Berlin-based artist collective Fehras Publishing Practices (Sami Rustom, Omar Nicolas and Kenan Darwich) about their respective projects on Arabic publishing during the Cold War. Find more information about this event and the whole series at their website and register here.

*

Join Mikey Muhanna as he interviews poet Zeina Hashem Beck for the afikra Conversations series on May 25, 5pm BST. Find more information here and RSVP using this form.