Transit Books is open for submissions of translated works through June 15:

They write:

Transit Books publishes a carefully curated list (6-8 titles per year) of international and American literature, with a focus on literary fiction, narrative nonfiction, essay, and prose that falls somewhere in between.

For our 2021 reading period, we are only considering translations (fiction & nonfiction) and nonfiction proposals for our Undelivered Lectures series.

For translated works, you need to provide a sample translation, short bio of the author and a summary of the book, among other things. Poetry submissions are not accepted at the moment.

Find out more about the submission guidelines here and submit your proposal by June 15 via Submittable.

