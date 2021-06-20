AFAC and Netflix are calling for submissions for their joint “AFAC-Netflix Hardship Fund”:

They write:

The AFAC-Netflix Hardship Fund is an emergency relief fund that aims to support those operating in the region’s film and TV community, most impacted by the pandemic. The Fund’s call for applications opens June 9, and runs until July 8, 2021. The Fund, valued at USD 500,000, will provide financial support in the form of individual grants (USD 2000 per grant) to below-the-line crew, craftspeople and freelancers who are active in the television and/or film industry in the Arab region, and who are facing economic hardship resulting from the disruption of normal life, halts in productions, and reduced opportunities due to the pandemic.

Among the criteria for eligibility are:

Applicants must be below-the-line crew, craftspeople and freelancers working in the film and/or TV industry in the Arab region.

Film and TV workers in senior positions are not eligible to apply.

Applicants must be of Arab nationalities working in the Arab region (Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen).

Lebanese and Arab film and TV workers who are based in Lebanon are not eligible to benefit from the fund. Lebanese workers operating outside Lebanon yet in the Arab region, are eligible to apply.

Applicants can be assistants, coordinators, technicians, and operators from the different departments (production, camera, sound, art direction, make-up, costume, props, post-production, locations and transportation, among others). Priority will be given to below-the-line workers.

Applicants must have worked on at least 5 projects & be active in the industry for at least the past three years.

The deadline for application is July 8, 5pm Beirut time. Find out more and apply here.

*

Also open for applications is the Ghassan Kanafani Resistance Arts Scholarship:

The Palestinian Youth Movement is calling for applications to the 6th annual Ghassan Kanafani Resistance Arts Scholarship.

The theme for this year is “Futures of Resistance” and Palestinian youth between ages 18-25 residing in the US and Canada are eligible to apply. Other criteria include:

submission should describe your experience around identity, the shataat, or anything regarding your relationship to Palestine and being Palestinian

any form of writing–poetry, short story, fiction/non-fiction as well as art and multi-media accepted

3-5 pages; 3,000 word limit

photos, art, or other multimedia can supplement the writing piece

DO NOT include your name on your submission piece

one entry per person

submission should reflect previously unpublished work

Winning pieces will be published and printed in an anthology that will be posted online and distributed to PYM membership and networks internationally.

Apply until July 14 using this form, where you can also find more information.