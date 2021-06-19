A few upcoming online events:

June 18–27

The first digital edition of the Dardishi Festival will run as a ten-day program of Zoom events led by Arab and North African women and gender minorities as “an invitation to explore, learn, imagine and rest together.” We have highlighted some events in this post and you can find even more on their website.

June 19

For the third session of the Shubbak Festival x afikra Rountable Series, Amani Hassan (Program Director at Arab British Centre) & Rabih El Khoury, (Curator SAFAR 2021 Film Festival) will talk to Mikey Muhanna about “Generational Encounters in Arab Cinema” with SAFAR”. RSVP here.

June 20

The sixth edition of the Shubbak Festival: A Window on Contemporary Arab Culture runs from June 20 – July 17, 2021. We will be highlighting some events here and you can check out their festival guide for more.

June 21

Ruqaya Izzidien, author of The Watermelon Boys, will be giving a virtual talk in the Authors Online series on Monday, June 21, from 7-8pm (BST) via Wokingham Libraries. Find out more at their Twitter and e-mail libraries@wokingham.gov.uk to register.

*

Also on June 21, Miral Mahgoub al-Tahawy is speaking at The Symposium about “Writing Female Body and Sexuality in Modern Arabic Literature.” Sign up via this Google Form.

June 22

The Translators Association will be hosting an event on the topic of “How to Edit Award-Winning Translations” as part of their TA@home festival. Join translator Chantal Wright for a conversation with editors Ka Bradley, Bishan Samaddar and Saba Ahmed about editing translations, the impact of the TA Prize, and the role of the editor. More info and registration here.

June 23

Also part of TA@home is a conversation on “What Does a Successful Career in Literary Translation Look Like?” between translators Rosalind Harvey, Jamie Lee Searle, William Gregory, and Vineet Lal. Read more about the event and register here.

June 24

The third installment of TA@home will be a discussion on “Writing as Translation and Translation as Writing” with translators and writers Saskia Vogel, Sabine Huynh, Tiffany Tsao, and Yovanka Perdigão. Find out more and register here.

*

Also on June 24, join the MENAWA reading group for their discussion of this month’s read, No Knives in the Kitchens of This City by Khaled Khalifa. The novel’s translator Leri Price will join to speak about her practice and experience. The meeting will take place via Zoom, see their Twitter post for how to participate.

*

At Shubbak Festival, attend this panel discussion on “Mainstreaming Subaltern Writing” with Fatma Emam Sakory, Momtaza Mehri, and Sabah Sanhouri, moderated by Houda Mzioudet. You can book your ticket here.

June 25

Closing out the TA@home series, Christina MacSweeney, Barbara Ofosu-Somuah, Bela Shayevich, Natasha Lehrer, and Max Weiss will talk about “Translating Women’s Non-Fiction Narratives,” looking at the specific challenges in translating these works. More information and how to register here.

*

At Shubbak Festival, listen to a talk by Houda Mzioudet titled “Gender Transgressions, (De-) Legitimacy and Imposter Syndrome” where she will analyze the place of South West Asian and North African (SWANA) female academics and journalists in mainstream academia and media. Book tickets here.

Later in June:

June 30

Literature Across Frontiers presents a panel on “Translating Arabic Literature in Europe” with Sandra Hetzl, Abdel-Wahab Khalifa and Maria Pakkala, moderated by Alexandra Büchler. Find out more at their website.

*

Additionally, there will be three free literature events at the virtual London Book Fair on June 30: “Writers at Risk,” “Closing the Translation Gap,” and “Literary Censorship.” Find out more and sign up for all three here. The same day, the LBF will also host the “English PEN Literary Salon”. You can find more details on their website.