The Knowledge Workshop invites submissions for a publication that explores connections between ecology and feminism, as manifested especially in Lebanon.

They write:

In this publication, we are interested in capturing the horrid and the visceral: toxins and disease; sights and odors of garbage on our streets; destruction of mountains, farms and sea; privatization of public shores and closures of public spaces; the consequences of these multiple forms of warfare on us.

This publication wants to examine expulsion and displacement, wars and reconstructions, colonialism and settler colonialism as ecological-political–social destruction.

Yet we also want this publication to hold stories of wonder: the richness of a meditative realization of oneness and how it might shift our analysis; the sensuality and embodiedness, the recognition that it is not only humans that hold wisdom.