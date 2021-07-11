The Knowledge Workshop invites submissions for a publication that explores connections between ecology and feminism, as manifested especially in Lebanon.
They write:
In this publication, we are interested in capturing the horrid and the visceral: toxins and disease; sights and odors of garbage on our streets; destruction of mountains, farms and sea; privatization of public shores and closures of public spaces; the consequences of these multiple forms of warfare on us.
This publication wants to examine expulsion and displacement, wars and reconstructions, colonialism and settler colonialism as ecological-political–social destruction.
Yet we also want this publication to hold stories of wonder: the richness of a meditative realization of oneness and how it might shift our analysis; the sensuality and embodiedness, the recognition that it is not only humans that hold wisdom.
Different writing styles are encouraged, the publication will include research and investigative papers as well as personal reflections and creative storytelling.
Guidelines for the submission include:
- Essays should be sent in a Word document, single spaced, in 12-point font, Times New Roman, following the Chicago Manual of Style
- Submissions should range from 2000-4000 words in length.
- To be accepted for publication, submissions must not be published elsewhere.
- Writings in Arabic are encouraged, but submissions in English are accepted as well.
Find the call for submissions here (including info on payment!) and send an abstract of your proposed essay (max. 500 words) and a short bio (max. 150 words) to editor@alwarsha.org by July 21, 2021. Any queries can also be directed to this address.