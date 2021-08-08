The Gulf Coast Prize in Translation is open for submissions:

They write:

A prize of $1,000 and publication in Gulf Coast will be given annually for a work of translation into English. Two honorable mentions will each receive $250. All entries will be considered for publication in print or online. This year’s final judge is Sophie Hughes, translator of Alia Trabucco Zerán and Fernanda Melchor.

Submissions should:

consist of up to 20 pages of prose translated into English,

include a copy of the original text as well as a note stating that you have all necessary permissions,

include a brief synopsis of max. 200 words of the translated work and its author,

be previously unpublished,

must not contain any personal information since the contest will be judged blindly.



The full entry fee is $20 (includes yearling subscription to Gulf Coast) with the option of a half-price fee of $10 (includes a half-year subscription to Gulf Coast).





Submit you entry by August 31, 2021 using this Submittable form.

Also open for submissions is The Markaz Review for an issue on ORIGINS:

They write:

The greater Middle East includes a diversity of ethnic and religious peoples, each with their own identity, language and history. TMR seeks to publish original essays, stories, reviews, art and music about Kurds, Armenians, Jews, Amazigh, Circassian, Druze, Rum and other minority cultures from the Middle East, North Africa and our diasporas.

Send your queries to editor-at-themarkaz.org by August 31, 2021 and find more information here.

