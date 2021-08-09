These three poems by Syrian poet Rasha Omran — in Arabic, English, and French — first appeared in ArabLit Quarterly’s CATS issue in Fall 2020. We re-run them now for Women in Translation Month (#WiTMonth):

By Rasha Omran

Translated into English by Phoebe Bay Carter and French by Henri Jules Julien

مكنسةٌ

لا أعرفُ كيف “يُربُّون الأملَ”! أَغْبِطُهُم من قلبي، يعرفُون ما يفعلُون، أنا أرشُّ الملحَ على البلاطِ، ثمَّ أكنُسُهُ، وأرشُّهُ وأكنُسُهُ، ثمَّ أرشُّهُ، فتنتبهُ قطَّتي، وتظنُّني أُلاعِبُها، فتتمسَّحُ بالملحِ، وتنفضُ شَعْرَها بقوَّة، فَأَكنُسُ البلاطَ من جديدٍ، هكذا يمضي الوقتُ دونَ أن أنتبهَ أنه يذهبُ هباءً كَذَرَّاتِ الملحِ، “العاطلُون عن العمل”، مثلي، يُربُّون حيواناتٍ أليفةً، ووحشةً يَكنُسُونَها يوميَّاً عن البلاط.

Broom

I don’t know how people “foster hope” … I envy them with all my heart. They know what they’re doing. Me, I sprinkle salt on the tiles, then sweep it up, sprinkle and sweep, and sprinkle… My cat notices and thinks it’s a game, so she rubs herself with salt, then shakes out her fur, so I sweep the tiles once more. And so time passes without me noticing it going to waste, like the grains of salt, “unemployed,” like me, they raise pets, and every day sweep loneliness off the tiles.

Balai

Je ne sais pas comment ils « cultivent l’espoir » ! Je les admire sincèrement, ils savent ce qu’ils font, moi je saupoudre du sel sur le carrelage, puis je balaie, je saupoudre et je balaie, puis je saupoudre, et ma chatte s’en aperçoit, et s’imagine que je joue avec elle, elle se roule dans le sel, puis se secoue vigoureusement, alors je balaie à nouveau le carrelage, ainsi passe le temps sans que je réalise qu’il s’éparpille en vain comme les grains de sel, les « chômeuses sans travail », comme moi, élèvent des animaux domestiques, et un manque qu’elles balaient tous les jours, sur le carrelage.

*

مخالبُ

لو كنتُ قطَّة

لنظَّفْتُ جِلْدِي بلسَاني

هكذا

تنتقلُ رائحتُكَ من جِلْدِي إلى فمي، فأظنُّ أنني التهمتُكَ

وأن لا شيءَ بقيَ منكَ ليراهُ الآخرون

فأشعرُ بالشَّبَعِ، وأتمدَّدُ، وأستلقي على الأرضِ راضية

إذ لا أحدَ سيراكَ غيري

ولا أحدَ سيشمُّ رائحتَكَ غيري

ولا أحدَ سيسمعُ طَقْطَقَةَ عَظْمِكَ الرقيقِ غيري …!

مَنْ قال إن الحُبَّ أليفٌ دائماً

وإنه لا ينبغي أن يكون وحشاً

وحشاً بحواسَّ بارزة

كمخالبِ قطَّةٍ غاضبة؟!

Claws

If I were a cat

I would wash my skin with my tongue

like this

your scent passing from my skin to my mouth, so I’d think I’d devoured you

nothing remaining of you for anyone else to see

until I was satisfied, and I’d stretch out on the ground, content

that no one else but me would see you

and no one else but me would smell your scent

and no one else would hear your delicate bones cracking … but me

who said love is always docile

and that it must never be a beast

a beast with its senses sharpened

like the claws of an angry cat

*

Griffes

Si j’étais une chatte

Je me nettoierais la peau avec la langue

Ainsi

Ton odeur passerait de ma peau à ma bouche et je croirais t’avaler

Et de toi ne resterait rien que personne puisse voir

Alors, rassasiée, je m’allongerais et me coucherais assouvie sur le sol

Car personne que moi ne te verrait

Et personne que moi ne sentirait ton odeur

Et personne que moi n’entendrait le craquement de tes os fragiles… !

Qui a dit que l’amour est un animal domestique

Et qu’il n’est pas un monstre

Un monstre aux sentiments acérés

Comme les griffes d’une chatte en colère ?!

*

كازينو

أنا “سيِّئة الحظِّ”، أُوزِّعُ أوراقَ اللعبِ على الآخرين، وأُراقبُهُم كيف يُراوِغُون الورقَ بأصابعَ مدرَّبةٍ، ويكسبون

أنا “سيِّئةُ الحظِّ”، أكتبُ عن الحُبِّ، وأشاهدُ النساءَ يقرأْنَ ما أكتبُ وهنَّ يخلعنَ قلوبهنَّ ويتركْنَها جانباً، ثمَّ يُقبِّلْنَ رجالهُنَّ بشَغَفِ النساءِ العاشقات

أنا “سيِّئةُ الحظِّ”، أُغنِّي في آخرِ السهرةِ، ويطربُ لغنائي السُّكارى، وألمحُهُم يتمايلون دونَ أن يلتفتَ أحدٌ إلى شلَّالِ الحزنِ المتدفِّقِ من صوتي.

أنا “سيِّئةُ الحظِّ”، عاشرتُ الكثيرَ من الرجالِ دونَ أن أُحبَّهُم، وحين أحببتُ سقطتُ في الهاويةِ، حيثُ لا يوجدُ سوى سريرٍ، لا يكادُ يحتملُ ثِقَلَ جَسَدِي الوحيد.

أنا “سيِّئةُ الحظِّ”، أعرفُ أنني سأموتُ وحيدةً كَقُنْفُذَة، لا يجرؤ أحدٌ على اختبارِ نبضِ الحياةِ في لحمِها المغطَّى بالأشواك،

أنا “سيِّئةُ الحظِّ”، سيتركُني الجميعُ دونَ كلمةِ وداعٍ، وإذا ما التفتُّ لن أجدَ أحداً ورائي، وسأمشي طويلاً قبل أن أُصبحَ سراباً، يُلاحِقُهُ الآخرون دونَ جدوى،

أنا “سيِّئةُ الحظِّ”، أستعيرُ مفردةَ شاعرٍ ميتٍ، وأتخيَّلُهُ يمدُّ لي لسانَهُ ساخراً، ولا ينطقُ بأيِّ حرف،

أنا “سيِّئةُ الحظِّ”، اسمي رشا عمران، أنامُ على بطني في غرفةِ النومِ، وعلى ظَهْرِي تقفُ قطَّتي البيضاءُ، كما لو أنها تقفُ على تَلَّةٍ عاليةٍ، وتُراقِبُ خيالَهَا المُتحرِّكَ على الجدارِ، ثمَّ تقفزُ، كي تلتقطَ حبَّاتِ الرملِ المتطايرةَ منِّي.

*

Casino

I am “unlucky:” I deal cards, then stare as the others handle them with deft fingers and win

I am “unlucky:” I write about love and watch other women read what I’ve written, as they tear out their hearts and cast them aside, then kiss their men with the passion of a woman in love

I am “unlucky:” I sing at the end of the night, the drunken men rapt with my song, I watch them sway but no one notices the sadness cascading from my voice

I am “unlucky:” I’ve slept with dozens of men I never loved, and when I fell in love, I plunged into a pit, where there was nothing but a bed that could barely carry the weight of my lone body

I am “unlucky:” I know that I’ll die alone like a hedgehog, no one daring to check the pulse beneath her skin full of prickles

I am “unlucky:” everyone will leave me without a word of farewell, and if I turn, I’ll find no one behind me. I’ll walk for miles before becoming a mirage that other people will chase in vain

I am “unlucky:” I borrow a dead poet’s words, and imagine him sticking his tongue out at me, mockingly, not saying a word

I am “unlucky:” my name is Rasha Omran, I sleep on my belly in the bedroom and on my back my white cat stands as though up high on a hill, tracking her own shadow moving across the wall, then she leaps to catch the grains of sand shedding off my skin.

*

Casino

Je n’ai « pas de chance », je distribue les cartes, je surveille les joueurs les manipuler avec leurs doigts habiles et gagner

Je n’ai « pas de chance », j’écris sur l’amour et je vois les femmes lire ce que j’écris, retirer leur cœur, le poser de côté, puis embrasser leurs hommes avec la passion des femmes amoureuses

Je n’ai « pas de chance », je chante à la fin des soirées, les gens ivres aiment mon chant, je les regarde se balancer sans percevoir le torrent de tristesse qui coule dans ma voix

Je n’ai « pas de chance », j’ai fréquenté bien des hommes sans les aimer, et quand j’ai aimé, je suis tombée dans cet abîme où un lit unique supporte à peine le poids de mon corps solitaire

Je n’ai « pas de chance », je sais que je mourrai seule comme une hérissonne, personne ne prendra le pouls de cette chair couverte de piquants

Je n’ai « pas de chance », tous m’abandonnent sans un mot d’adieu, si je me retournais personne ne serait derrière moi, je marcherais longtemps avant de devenir le mirage qu’ils cherchent en vain à atteindre

Je n’ai « pas de chance », j’emprunte les mots d’un poète mort et je l’imagine me tirer une langue sarcastique sans articuler la moindre lettre

Je n’ai « pas de chance », mon nom est Rasha Omran, dans ma chambre je dors à plat ventre avec ma chatte blanche sur le dos comme sur une haute colline à surveiller son ombre sur le mur et sauter pour attraper les grains de sable qui s’échappent de moi

From زوجة سرية للغياب (A Secret Wife of Absence).

*

Henri Jules Julien is a Morocco-based translator and theater artist.

Phoebe Bay Carter is a translator from Arabic and Spanish, and a PhD student in Comparative Literature at Harvard University.

Rasha Omran is a Syrian poet. Her latest collection, زوجةٌ سرِّيَّةٌ للغياب (A Secret Wife of Absence), was released last year by Al-Mutawassit Press.

