FIYAH Literary Magazine is calling for submissions for their Palestine Special Issue:

They write:

FIYAH Literary Magazine is excited to announce our open period for Palestinian Speculative Fiction writers. We’re reaching out to Palestinians based in Palestine or across the diaspora to share their speculative work with us in either Poetry or Short Story format. We’ll be featuring this work on our website beginning in November 2021 as well as providing an ebook including works by Palestinian illustrators, the proceeds of which will benefit Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Submissions must be:

speculative

between 500-7000 words for prose & any length for poetry

by Palestinians in Palestine and the Diaspora

in English or Arabic

limited to one story or four poems per author

Short stories will be paid at a rate of 8¢ per word. Poetry will be paid a flat rate of $100.

Find the full requirements as well as information about co-guest editors Nadia Shammas and Summer Farah over at FIYAH’s website and use this form to submit your entry by September 30.

