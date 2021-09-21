Every Tuesday during #WorldKidLit Month, we’re using this space to talk about literary works aimed at young readers:

Today, it also happens to be publication day for Arab Fairy Tale Feasts: A Literary Cookbook by Karim Alrawi, illustrated by Nahid Kazemi.

This delightful collection, aimed at readers 8-12, translates recipes into fairy tales and fairy tales into recipes.

From the publisher:

Award-winning writer and master storyteller Karim Alrawi draws on his deep knowledge of Arab culture in creating these enchanting tales that are a feast for young imaginations. These stories take readers of every age on a delightful literary, cultural, and culinary odyssey. A profusion of unforgettable characters—fishermen and date merchants, child cooks and squabbling animals, beggars and thieves, genies and ghouls, sultans and princesses—appears in the stories presented here. Each tale features some aspect of food, feasting, or cooking, and is followed by a recipe for a classic Arab dish. Nahid Kazemi’s luminous illustrations capture the magic of each tale. All these ingredients combine to make Arab Fairy Tale Feasts a unique treasure trove that will delight readers and aspiring cooks, young and old.

Giveaway is for North American addresses only, apologies:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

