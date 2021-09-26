The 2022 Sheikh Zayed Book Award is open for submissions until October 1:
The organizers write:
Now in its 16th year, the annual Award recognizes the work of writers, translators, researchers, academics and publishers in advancing Arab literature and culture.
Each winner receives prize money of 750,000 UAE dirhams (204,000 USD) to both recognise and further enable their creative and cultural achievements.
This year also sees an expansion of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award Translation Grant for literary and children’s titles. All shortlisted authors’ books in these categories are made available for translation through the Award in order to bring these diverse voices to a global audience.
Submissions are open for the following nine categories:
- Literature (including both fiction and poetry)
- Young Author (for writers under the age of 40)
- Children’s Literature
- Cultural Personality of the Year
- Publishing and Technology
- Arabic Culture in Other Languages
- Translation – either to or from Arabic
- Literary and Art Criticism
- Contribution to the Development of Nations
Read the full announcement on the SZBA’s website and submit entries using this online portal, where the submission guidelines can also be found. The submission period closes on October 1, 2021.