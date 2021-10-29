Lit & Found: ‘The Common’ Launches Arabian Gulf Portfolio

The Common is launching their twenty-second issue, with a portfolio of “Writing from the Arabian Gulf” edited by Noor Naga.

You can read Naga’s introductory essay, “Who Writes the Arabian Gulf?“, as well as other pieces from the portfolio, at The Common website.

The portfolio includes work by acclaimed and award-winning writers such as Deepak Unnikrishnan, Mona Kareem, Hala Alyan, and Zeina Hashem Beck, as well, as well as exciting emerging and lesser-known authors.

Their launch event is set for next week; you can register online.

