Sunday Submissions: Sarah Maguire Prize

The 2022 Sarah Maguire Prize for Poetry in Translation is open for submissions until December 1, 2021:

They write:

The Sarah Maguire Prize for Poetry in Translation is an international biennial award for the best book of poetry in English translation by a living poet from beyond Europe. The winning poet and their translator, or translators, will split an award of £3000 between them. The 2022 prize is now open for submissions, and publishers can submit their books for consideration until the deadline of November 30th 2021. Titles edible for entry must be published between 1st January 2020 and 31st December 2021.

This year’s judges are Rosalind Harvey, Kyoo Lee, and Kit Fan.

Read all about the prize and the submission guidelines at the Poetry Translation Centre’s website. The deadline for submissions is December 1, 2021.

