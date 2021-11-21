Sunday Submissions: The Island Prize & ICM Global South Translation Fellowships 2022

The Island Prize for a Debut Novel from Africa is open for submissions until December 12, 2021:

They write:

Holland House Books (UK), Karavan Press (SA) and Karen Jennings are proud to announce the inaugural The Island Prize for a Debut Novel from Africa. The purpose of the prize is to give writers from the continent of Africa (or the diaspora) a chance to showcase their work to a wider audience, with the possibility of feedback, mentoring, meeting with a potential agent and publication (both in the UK and South Africa).

The prize judges are all African authors who are involved in the African literary community in various ways: Karen Jennings, Hilda Twongyeirwe and Obinna Udenwe. We invite African authors to send a one-page summary and the first 3 chapters (or 10,000 words) of a complete debut novel. Please note that it may not be a work in progress nor can the author have had a previous full-length novel published.

Read all about the prize and the full submission guidelines at their website. The deadline for submissions is December 12, 2021.

Also open for applications are the ICM Global South Translation Fellowships 2022:

They write:

Cornell University’s Institute for Comparative Modernities welcomes applications from translators for a grant of up to $5000 to complete translations of works from the Global South (Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, etc) into English. This is a non-resident, remote fellowship designed to allow the recipient to complete the work outside of Cornell University. The awards will range from $1000 to $5000, depending on the scope of the project. Selected works may be retranslations of old, classic texts, or previously untranslated works, collections of poetry, prose, or critical theory. The project may be a work-in-process, or a new project manageable within the scope of the award.

Applications must include a CV of the translator, a rationale explaining the translation to be undertaken accompanied by a proposed timeline to completion, a sample of both original and translation, and an explanation of the work’s copyright status.

Apply here by December 1, 2021 and find further information on the website of Cornell’s Institute for Comparative Modernities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

