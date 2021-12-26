Sunday Submissions: LAAF 2022 Artist Callout

Liverpool Arab Arts Festival (LAAF) is inviting artistic proposals for their 2022 festival:

The organizers write:

In 2022, Liverpool Arab Arts Festival explores the meeting points for language, the intersections are the places we want to explore.

As a festival, we work with artists across a range of artforms, including: music, performance, theatre, literature, spoken word, visual art and more. You can see examples of previous festival programmes on our website.

Proposals can be in any of these artforms. Outputs can include live or digital performances, events, artworks, exhibitions, workshops, public realm works, talks, panel discussions or young people’s activities. The deadline to apply is 7 January 2022.