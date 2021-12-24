Lit & Found: ‘Western Poets Kidnap Your Poems and Call Them Translations’

In the latest issue of Poetry Birmingham, Mona Kareem not only reviews the translation of Adnan Al-Sayegh, Let Me Tell You What I Saw, she also has a necessary critique of the current state of literary translation.

In it, she writes:

I had thought that the phenomenon of western poets adapting someone’s translation had vanished. I would argue that it did disappear for a few years from English, only to return at the hands of poets, not translators! Translation has become ‘cool’; in some way its popularity speaks of the failure of a liberal intellectual class wrestling with the rise of Western fascisms. It rejuvenates their monolingual diction and imagery, it fits in the tenure dossier, it rescues the Third-World poet who is always imagined as a singular voice against the savage masses; as if the Cold War has never ended, or God forbid, hasn’t been won by the United States. Translation today, as scholar Dima Ayoub argues, is seen not only as a necessity but also necessarily good. What makes translations a must? Where does this blind faith in translation come from? Doesn’t translation act also as unconditional access, as surveillance, as an expanding force of the global capitalist market of literature? From “Western Poets Kidnap Your Poems and Call Them Translations,” Mona Kareem

Read the whole review-essay on the Poetry Birmingham website: “Western Poets Kidnap Your Poems and Call Them Translations.” The issue is also available in print.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

