Sunday Submissions: LAST CALL for ALQ’s Spring 2022 Issue

Our Spring 2022 issue will have a theme of MIRRORS:
We are looking for writing in or about MIRRORS, however that may be interpreted. Whether this is a literal looking glass, a double, a replica, an echo, or some other way of interpreting MIRRORS, let us know.
We are happy to accept a pitch as a submission.
Since we have already received plenty of prose submissions, we’re now particularly interested in adding some poetry, classical or contemporary!
In general, please make sure your submission fits one of the categories below:
- Mirror poems of any length. Mirror can be part of the form, style, or content. Either in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English and other languages.
- Short fiction with a strong MIRROR element. Either in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English.
- Translations of classical or modern texts written in or about MIRRORS, from Arabic.
- Essays about mirrors, either translated or originally written in English, but linked to Arabic literature, writers or written with a deep literary engagement.
- Translator’s Café interview or feature related to mirrors, echoes, doubles.
- Dictionary features focusing on the word mirror and its mirrors
- Food features about mirrors.
- Short comics incorporating MIRRORS, either written bilingually, originally in Arabic, or with relation to Arabic literature.
Pitches for this issue should be in by February 1. Drafts of completed works should be in by February 7. We aim to publish March 15.
We are not able to accept:
Fiction and poetry originally written in English. Sorry.
We do accept:
Both pitches and completed works.
Yes, we do pay:
$20/page
Pitch us via ALQ’s Submittable.