Poem #10 from Ahmed Douma’s ‘Curly’

By Ahmed Douma

Translated by Ahmed Hassan and Elliott Colla

This throng of questions wounds

Especially when the situation is “silent.”

Loneliness eats at my mind

And so I begin to fume and babble.

With no one around, I find

That my resurrection has come.

This swarm of questions is a kind of madness

That begins with Why was I created?

It drags me down a road

That ends with Whose side

Was the Lord on?

With those living who seek

To avenge Hussein’s death?

Or with street dogs?

Put differently, At this very moment

Where was the Lord’s heart?

In Lazoghly or Tahrir Square?

I am not referring to who won and who lost,

It’s just that I can’t understand

The wisdom behind everything that’s happened

While He – All Respect to His Almighty Power –

Still insists on silence.

Alienation is a kind of death.

The fray called to us.

Before the appointed moment

We wore no caution

We were stripped of experience

And dreams alone cannot challenge

Nothingness.

Especially when we are held in treachery’s embrace.

Then, what if Hope itself

Is what betrayed us,

Giving up the Game to despair?

At that moment, you will live in no homeland

But that of your alienation, your exile.

At that moment, Faith cannot survive

Except in the impossible.

So:

Glory belongs to the alienated, the foreigners, the strangers of every age and era.

And power belongs to the bastards and street dogs.

زحمة السؤلات بتئذي

خاصة والوضع “صامت”

تنهش الوحدة ف نافوخي

..فابدأ أهذي

_والقى _ دون الناس بحالها

قيامتي قامت

زحمة السؤلات جنون

تبتدي ب ليه اتخلقت؟

ثم تسحلني ف طريق

آخره : هو الرب كان

منحاز لمين؟

ل اللي عاشوا بيطلبوا

دم الحسين

ولا ل كلاب السكك؟

يعني: هو ربنا في اللحظة دي

كان قلبه فين؟

في )لاظوغلي( ولا في )الميدان( ؟

مش قصدي حسبة مين هزم ولا اتهزم

إدراكي عاجز ع الوصول

للحكمة ورا كل اللي كان

_وهو _جلّت قدرته

لسّاه مصمم ع السكوت

الغربة موت

والمعمعة ندهت لنا

..قبل الأوان

كنا عرايا من الحذر

متجردين م التجربة

والحلم _وحده_ مش مكافئ

للعدم

بالذات في احضان الخيانة

فما بالكو لو إن ” الأمل”

هو اللي خان

وسلّم الGame للقنوط ؟

ساعتها مش هتعيش وطن

غير غربتك

وساعتها مش هيدوم إيمان

غير بالمحال

فالمجد ل “الغرباء” على مر الزمان

.و”السلطة” للأندال ولكلاب السكك

*

Elliott Colla teaches Arabic literature in Washington, DC. Ahmed Hassan is a lawyer and translator in Cairo.

*

