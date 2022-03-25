Lit & Found: An Excerpt from Hamdi Abu Golayyel’s ‘Men Who Swallowed the Sun’

Hamdi Abu Golayyel’s Men Who Swallowed the Sun, translated by the late Humphrey Davies, is the focus of the most recent episode of the BULAQ podcast: “Stealing, Drug-dealing, and the Epic of Egyptian Migration.”

The most recent BULAQ book quiz also focuses on the novel, and the first listener to answer the quiz question correctly will win a book from one of 10 participating publishers.

To find the answer, you can listen to the podcast or make a guess after reading the first few pages of the novel, posted on Hoopoe Fiction’s website.

Read:

The excerpt on Hoopoe Fiction website

Listen

BULAQ’s “Stealing, Drug-dealing, and the Epic of Egyptian Migration.”

Answer & win:

The BULAQ book quiz

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

