Sunday Submissions: Two Literary Journals

Online journal of literary translation Exchanges is calling for submissions:

They write:

We accept translations of poetry, short or excerpted fiction, plays, and literary nonfiction. We also welcome visual art submissions of any medium to be featured alongside our translations. A critical component of your submission is the Translator’s Note. Please use this opportunity to speak to the source context of the work, its relevance in the receiving context, and the unique translation challenges faced in its translation. The Translator’s Note can be a key factor in our decision making process.

To be considered for publication, submissions must include:

both the original and the translation in a copy-pastable format (i.e., no pdfs);

50- to 100-word biographies of both author and translator;

a note on the process of translation;

and permission for online publication of the original text from the rightsholder(s).

Send your queries to studorg-exchanges@uiowa.edu by April 1, 2022 and find more information here.

Also open for submissions is Y’alla, a Texan Journal for Middle Eastern Literature in Translation:

They write:

Y’alla is a biannual publication that features fiction, poetry, and creative non-fiction translated from Arabic, Persian, Turkish, and Hebrew. We read submissions on a rolling basis. Simultaneous submissions are allowed, but please notify us if your work has been accepted elsewhere. Please send evidence of translation rights with your submission.

You may submit:

short stories and novels of up to 7,000 words

up to seven poems at a time

creative and narrative non-fiction pieces or book excerpts of up to 7,000 words

Find out more about the submission guidelines here and email your submissions to dena.afrasiabi@austin.utexas.edu.

