Sunday Submissions: Etel Adnan Poetry Prize & National Translation Awards

The University of Arkansas Press is calling for submissions for the 2023 Etel Adnan Poetry Prize:

The administrators write:

Every year the University of Arkansas Press accepts submissions for the Etel Adnan Poetry Series and awards the $1,000 Etel Adnan Poetry Prize to a first or second book of poetry, in English, by a writer of Arab heritage. Since its inception in 2015 the series has sought to celebrate and foster the writings and writers that make up the vibrant and diverse Arab American community, and the University of Arkansas Press has long been committed to publishing diverse kinds of poetry by a diversity of poets. The series editors are Hayan Charara and Fady Joudah, and the prize is named in honor of the world-renowned poet, novelist, essayist, and artist Etel Adnan.

The winning manuscript will be published by the University of Arkansas Press.

Among the requirements for submission are the following:

Only first or second full-length books of poetry may be submitted.

Manuscripts must be between 48–90 pages.

Work in translation is not accepted.

No more than one manuscript per author, no more than one author per manuscript

Manuscripts must be submitted via their website by April 15, 2022.

Also open for submissions is the National Translation Award in Prose and Poetry:

The prize is administered by the American Literary Translators Association. They write:

The National Translation Award is awarded annually in poetry and in prose to literary translators who have made an outstanding contribution to literature in English by masterfully recreating the artistic force of a book of consummate quality. Established in 1998, the NTA is the only prize for a work of literary translation into English to include an evaluation of the source language text. The winning translators and books are featured at the annual conference of the American Literary Translators Association.

Among the conditions for eligibility are the following:

ALTA only accepts submissions from publishers for this award

Book must be translated from any language into English

Must be a book-length work of literature (poetry, fiction, drama, literary nonfiction, graphic novels, and hybrid works are accepted)

Must have been published in English translation anywhere in the world in the previous calendar year by a single translator or by a team of up to (but not exceeding) four collaborative translators

Find more information at ALTA’s website. Publishers may submit books via Submittable until April 18, 2022.

