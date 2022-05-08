Sunday Submissions: Three (!) Book/Translation Awards

Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2022 remain open until May 15:

The Palestine Book Awards began in 2012 to honour every year the best new books in English about any aspect of Palestine. Every year more books have been submitted from a wide variety of publishers. We are glad to be a part of the efforts to bring Palestinian literature, research work, and poetry to audiences across continents, and give a platform for writers to meet audiences, discuss their work with other writers and academics, and be more widely known and appreciated.

Both fiction or non-fiction published between June 2021 and May 2022 as well as poetry anthologies (no publishing date restrictions) are eligible for the price. Eight hard copies of the book must be provided to the judges and trustees.

Find out more at the award’s website and nominate a book using their online form by May 15, 2022.

*

The Australian Association for Literary Translation (AALITRA) also invites entries for the 2022 AALITRA Translation Awards:

They write:

The AALITRA Translation Awards aim to acknowledge the wealth of literary translation skills present in the Australian community. Prizes are awarded for a translation of a selected prose text and for a translation of a selected poem, with the focus on a different language each time the prize is offered.

Their 2020 focus is Arabic, with a prose text by Ghassan Kanafani and a poetry text is by Soukaina Habiballah. Each text is available from their website.

Only citizens and permanent residents of Australia are eligible for participation and only one entry per participant will be accepted (either prose or poetry translation).

Find all details, submission forms, and the texts for translation at AALITRA’s website and submit your entry no later than May 27, 2022.

*

Finally, the The Warwick Prize for Women in Translation, administered by the University of Warwick, is also open for submissions:

The Warwick Prize for Women in Translation will be awarded annually to the best eligible work of fiction, poetry, literary non-fiction, work of fiction for children or young adults, graphic novel, or play text, written by a woman, translated into English by a translator (or translators) of any gender, and published by a UK or Irish publisher. The £1,000 prize is divided between the writer and her translator(s), with each contributor receiving an equal share. In cases where the writer is no longer living, the translator will receive all of the prize money.

Only books published in the UK and/or Ireland between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 are eligible for the prize.

See the prize’s website for more information on submission rules as well as past shortlists and winners and submit your entry by May 20, 2022 using this submissions form. Hard copies of the books need to arrive at the admins’ offices no later than May 27, 2022.

