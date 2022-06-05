Sunday Submissions: ‘Arabpop’

Italian literary magazine Arabpop is calling for submissions for their third issue, on the theme “Mare/Bahr/Sea”:

They write:

For our next Arabpop/Sea issue we are looking for stories that narrate and illustrate this kaleidoscopic and fragile marine world, an indomitable source of life, death and endless stories. Italian – Lebanese – Dutch journalist Farah Kanaan will be the guest editor of Arabpop/Sea.

The editors are particularly interested in:

● short stories, poems, comic stories, and excerpts of novels originally written in Arabic, English, French and German, which have never been published in Italian;

● unpublished translations from Arabic into Italian of short stories, poems, excerpts of essays, novels and comic stories;

● articles, longforms, short essays and interviews in Italian, Arabic, English, French, and German;

● photographs;

● editorial illustrations;

● reviews of Arabic books (essays, novels, poetry, etc.) already translated into Italian or unpublished in Italian;

● reviews of movies, music albums, and cultural events.

Pitches must be sent to redazione@arabpop.it by June 15, 2022 with a short bio (max 100 words). Accepted submissions will be notified by June 30, and finalized contributions must be submitted by July 31. Selected entries for publication will be paid.

Additional information as well as the full call for submissions (in English, French, Italian, German, and Arabic) can be found at their website.

