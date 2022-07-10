Sunday Submissions: Stephen Spender Prize for Poetry in Translation

The annual Stephen Spender Prize for Poetry in Translation is open for entries until July 15:

They write:

The poem you translate can be from any language, ancient or modern. The prize celebrates poetry in all its forms and genres, so texts from rap, spoken word and slam poetry are very welcome. Entries must still be in written form, but any commended entrants from rap/spoken word/slam genres would later be invited to make a video, should they wish, for publication on our website and social media channels.

The prize will be judged by Daljit Nagra, Samantha Schnee, and Khairani Barokka.

Submission guidelines vary between the different categories—find guidelines for the youth categories here and for the open entry category here.

Submit your entry by July 15 via their website, where you can also find more information about the prize in general.

