Sunday Submissions: Kohl Journal

Kohl: A Journal for Body and Gender Research is calling for submissions for their new dossier entitled “The Ministry of Health warns that smokers are liable to die young”:

They write:

The title of this dossier is an attempt at capturing the surreal audacity of governments and stakeholders whose policies systematically exterminate life on earth in the name of capitalist profit and expansion. Therefore, this dossier hopes to redirect our anger against the systems and regimes that are killing us. As economic policies deplete our ecosystems, as militarization and imperial expansion are more concerned with oil, power, and control than with our livelihood, we would like to reflect on the urgency to organize and resist so we might break free.

Kohl considers unpublished manuscripts of research that critically engage with existing literature and theories; with possible topics ranging from queer lenses on environmental crises to its militarization, connections to settler colonialism, and displacement.

Simultaneous submissions are not accepted; find the call and detailed submission guidelines on Kohl’s website.

Submissions in Arabic, English, French, and Spanish will be read on a rolling basis, the deadline for inclusion in a November 2022 publication is August 31, 2022. If you are interested in contributing, send your contribution to submit@kohljournal.press as a .doc or .docx file, with “Submission Dossier 3” as the subject of your e-mail.

