Sunday Submissions: LAST CALL for the 2022 ArabLit Story Prize

A reminder to get in your submissions before the extended deadline on September 30:

The ArabLit Story Prize is an award for the best short stories, in any genre, newly translated from Arabic into English. Translators must have secured rights to the work, and translations must have been previously unpublished.



Stories will be judged primarily on the quality of the translated work as a thing-in-itself, although translators must also submit the Arabic original, as this must be a translation, not a loose adaptation nor a work written originally in English.



This year’s three judges are Perween Richards, Yasmeen Hanoosh, Dena Afrasiabi.



Submission materials must include: 1) Cover letter with the name of author, translator, story, and length. 2) The story in translation, rendered as 4000 words or fewer in English, attached as a Word document. 3) The story in the original Arabic, preferably in the same Word document. 4) Some evidence you have the rights to translate and publish this story, such as an email from the author or a scanned note. If the story is in the public domain, please note this.



Note: Do not put author or translator’s name on the attached works. If you put your name on the work, it may be disqualified.



THERE IS NO FEE FOR SUBMISSIONS.



The prize: $500 to the winner, split between author and translator (except in cases where the work is in the public domain). Shortlisted stories will have the opportunity to be published in ArabLit Quarterly magazine as well as a future anthology.

Questions about submissions can be sent to info@arablit.org, please submit your entry by September 30, 2022 using our Submittable.

