Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature Announces 2022 Shortlists

OCTOBER 18, 2022 — Today, the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature — one of the biggest prizes for Arabic literature for young readers — announced their 2022 shortlists in four categories: Young Adult, Chapter Book, Picture Book, and Early Reader. The fifth category, Comic Book, was left as a surprise announcement, set for this year’s Sharjah International Book Fair (scheduled to run November 2-13, 2022).

Three books were shortlisted for this year’s Young Adult category: 45 Hours Under Snow, written by Shaikha Alzeyara, illustrated by Arash Jahani, and published by Al Yasmine Publishing and Distribution; I’ll Start Now, Can You Hear Me?, written by Anas Abu Rahma, illustrated by Lubna Taha and published by Dinason Books; and Morning Star, written by Fai Musa, illustrated by Mais Dori and published by Dar Asfar.

Three books were shortlisted for this year’s Chapter Book category: Sundarani: Submarine of the Depths, written by Omama Al Lawati, illustrated by César Samanejo and published by Al Salwa; New Nest, written by Mona Al-Shimi, illustrated by Hani Saleh and published by Dar El Shorouk; and Whisper of the Trees, written by Fai Musa, illustrated by Fatima Madi and published by Dar Asfar.

Five books were shortlisted in the Picture Book category: Amani’s Wish, written by Nasser Al Dosari (Mr. Noun), illustrated by Menna-Allah Abdallah and published by Tuc Tuc Editions; Behind the Wall, written by and illustrated by Mohammed Al-Hamwi and published by Roya Publishing & Distributio; Message from a Little Fox, written by Nasser Al Dosari (Mr. Noun), illustrated by Ali Elzeiny and published by Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press; The Story of the Two Sisters: Hana & Shefa, written by ArabLit Quarterly contributor Hadil Ghoneim, illustrated by Ali Elzeiny and published by Dar El Shorouk; and Kingdom of Antekh, written by Manar Hazzaa, illustrated by Basma Hosam and published by Al-Alia Publishing House.

Five books were also shortlisted in the Early Reader category: Dantiela, written by Mona Kamal, illustrated by Charlotte Schama and published by Tamer Institute for Community Education; The Fisherman, written by Bassam Al-Taji, illustrated by Omar Lafi and published by Al Yasmine Publishing and Distribution; How Do You Feel Today?, written by Masarra Touqan, illustrated by Haya Halaw and published by Kalila wa Dimna Publishing House; Don’t Let Go of My Hand, written by Nour Al-Huda Muhammad, illustrated by Manatullah Abdallah and published by Raheeq Al Kotob; and Once, written by Manar Hazzaa, illustrated by Ali Elzeiny and published by Al-Alia Publishing House.

This year, organizers said, there were 276 submissions from 20 countries; winners are set to be announced on November 2, at the opening ceremony of the Sharjah International Book Fair.

