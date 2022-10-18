Don’t Miss: ‘Translating Palestine’

ArabLit and Radical Books Collective are co-hosting a two-hour celebration of Palestinian writing:

Sawad Hussain, M. Lynx Qualey, and Alice Yousef will start off the event with a panel on the challenges of translating and publishing writing from Palestine.

Next, we’ll move to conversations about recently published books: Jehan Bseiso will speak with Maya Abu Al-Hayyat about her collection of poems You Can Be The Last Leaf, translated by Fady Joudah, and released by Milkweed this year. Meg Arenberg will chat with author Sonia Nimr and translator M. Lynx Qualey about the release of the second book of the young adult series Thunderbird. Suchitra Vijayan will talk to publisher and editor Louis Allday about their recently released On Zionist Literature by Ghassan Kanafani translated by Mahmoud Najib.

*



The participants:

Maya Abu Al-Hayyat is a Palestinian novelist and poet living in Jerusalem.

Sawad Hussain is an Arabic translator, litterateur and Palestine Book Award judge.

Alice S. Yousef is a Palestinian translator, blogger, researcher and poet.

Sonia Nimr is a Palestinian writer, storyteller, translator and academic.

Louis Allday is a writer, historian and founding editor of Liberated Texts.

Jehan Bseiso is a poet, researcher, and aid worker.

Suchitra Vijayan is a writer, activist and founder of The Polis Project.

M. Lynx Qualey is a literary critic, translator editor, and co-founder of ArabLit.

Meg Arenberg is the Managing Editor of the Radical Books Collective.

Bhakti Shringarpure is the Creative Director of the Radical Books Collective.

Register for the free livestream here, with the option of adding a donation to support and grow the collective.

