Sunday Submissions: BCLT Translators In Residence

Applications are now open for the 2022-23 British Centre for Literary Translation Translators in Residence.

According to the guidelines, to be eligible, one must be “be a practising literary translator, working with any language(s), based in the UK, and with a project currently in progress, preferably prose fiction.”

The residencies will run for four months, from 1 February 2023 to 31 May 2023, and will be remunerated with £3,000 to cover accomodation and travel costs.

To apply, you need to send

• your CV,

• a covering letter explaining why you are interested in becoming a translator-in-residence at

the BCLT, and

• a proposal (not more than 300 words) outlining what ideas and activities you would plan to

pursue during your time as translator-in-residence

to bclt@uea.ac.uk by by 23.59 UK time on 28 November 2022.

More information is available on the BCLT’s website and in this document of guidelines.

Also read ArabLit Contributing Editor Sawad Hussain’s account of her BCLT residency earlier this year and watch this video to find out more about the scheme:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

