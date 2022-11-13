Sunday Submissions: Mizna Summer Issue 2023

Mizna, a “critical platform for contemporary literature, film, art, and cultural production centering the work of Arab and Southwest Asian and North African artists,” is calling for submissions for its summer 2023 issue:

The editors write:

Submissions are now open for Mizna 24.1, our summer 2023 issue. This issue is not themed and is open to essays, poetry, short fiction, flash fiction, nonfiction, short comix, and creative writing of all kinds. Contributors do not need to identify as of Arab/SWANA descent, provided their work is of relevance to or in dialogue with the social realities of the SWANA/Arab region or community. Contributors may also decide to expand this reality altogether.

You may submit

up to 4 poems, totalling 6 pages maximum

max. 2500 words of prose

max. 8 pages of comics

Successful submissions will receive a $200 honorarium, a one year subscription to Mizna, and complimentary copies of the issue.

Submissions close on December 15 and detailed submission guidelines can be found here.

