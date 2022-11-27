Sunday Submissions: Trace Press Arabic Translation Workshop

Yasmine Haj and Norah Alkharashi invite emerging and experienced Arabic-English translators, poets, and writers to dive into the complexities and pleasures of literary translation.

Each workshop in this 2-part series will focus on specific texts and questions exploring the poetic, aesthetic, and ideological challenges that translation from Arabic poses to Western knowledge. Like a basil plant in translation, these workshops will not make up their mind.

The free workshops, organized in collaboration with Trace Press, will grapple with the following questions:

How do we decenter Western knowledge through translation?

What kinds of poetic, aesthetic and ideological challenges does translation pose?

How do we grapple with words that bear historical traces of oppression, especially around race, gender and sexuality?

How do we work through practical challenges in translating dialects, humour and insults, or using footnotes and paratexts?

What are the possibilities of re-envisioning Arabic literary texts for contemporary readers?

Discussions on the ethics of collaboration will conclude the series, along with a shared collective translation.

The workshops will take place in two series:

Series 1: Nov 27, Dec 4, & Dec 11, 2022 (Sundays 11 am-1pm EST/4pm-6pm CET)

Series 2: Feb 5, 19, & 26, 2023 (Sundays 11am-1pm EST/4pm-6pm CET)

Celebration: April 2023 (with the Dalaala collective)

To find more information and register for the workshop, head to the workshop’s website and register through the form available there.

